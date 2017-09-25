Kris Jenner Responds to Ryan Seacrest Asking If Kylie Is Pregnant

Kris Jenner isn’t confirming that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant just yet. However, the 61-year-old momager isn’t denying it either.

On Monday morning, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch spoke out while chatting with Ryan Seacrest, who is a producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While hosting Live With Kelly And Ryan, Seacrest asked about Kylie’s pregnancy and he didn’t exactly get a “no.”

During the opening segment of the morning show, Seacrest texted Jenner hoping to confirm that Kylie was expecting a child with her rapper beau, Travis Scott.

“Kylie’s not confirming anything,” Jenner said.

Jenner may not be ready to spill the beans on the topic, but Kylie’s other parent, Caitlyn Jenner, is reportedly of the opinion that the social media starlet isn’t ready to be a parent. A source told HollywoodLife.com that the former Olympian thinks Kylie is “way too young” to have a child.

“She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long-term committed relationship. Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help, but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life,” the source said.

“Caitlyn would have liked for Kylie to wait ’til she was in her thirties, but Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s crazy in love with Travis [Scott], so she didn’t want to wait any longer,” the source continued. “Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the exact opposite — that she and Travis will be together forever.”

At this time, the 20-year-old Lip Kit creator has yet to make a public statement about the rumor. However, she has posted a pair of photos on social media since the news broke.

One picture shows the Life of Kylie star holding up her shirt to expose her tummy while posing with her friend Jordyn Woods. The image made it difficult to tell whether or not she had a baby bump or not. The other snap shows Kylie and her pals wearing bathrobes in a what appears to be a lavish spa.