‘CVS Kylie’ Photo Fuels Kylie Jenner Surrogate Conspiracy Theories

A photo of Kylie Jenner roaming the aisles of CVS with a full pregnant belly has been debunked as fake, but the coincidental timing has fans crafting serious conspiracy theories.

Some open-minded followers of the KarJenner family have long thought Jenner’s reported pregnancy and sister Kim Kardashian’s surrogacy timelines coincided a little too closely.

That theory gained popularity after sources claimed Jenner was in labor at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where other Kardashian sisters have given birth. The rumors were quickly shot down, but when Kim announced the birth of her daughter on Monday, fans grew more suspicious.

When a photo surfaced that appeared to show pregnant Jenner shopping at CVS near Cedars-Sinai on Tuesday, it seemed to confirm her pregnancy while debunking rumors she acted as Kim’s surrogate. But after sources claimed the woman in the photo was not Jenner, fans flooded social media with even more complex conspiracy theories.

Those who were convinced Jenner’s pregnancy and Kim’s surrogacy are intertwined suggested that the family, specifically momager Kris Jenner, planted a body double to draw attention from their theory.

It’s a look alike purposely placed in a CVS near the hospital, who appears pregnant, because Kylie WAS the surrogate. Kylie will emerge sans belly in about a week, with no baby and no explanation. pic.twitter.com/BREGiFEuBX — Elissabeth (@chaostoheaven) January 16, 2018

I feel like the fact that this *person* is shopping at the baby products aisle is a clear sign it’s A PLANT. No pregnant person shops at the CVS baby aisle before the baby is born. Its a red herring https://t.co/xTBw02Rl3Q — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) January 16, 2018

How interesting that the first baby bump shot of Kylie comes after Kim’s baby was born. Almost like they’re trying to make us believe Kylie DIDN’T JUST GIVE BIRTH TO IT https://t.co/YdInh7qDPQ — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 16, 2018

Exhibit E-Z: as a proponent of the “kylie is kim’s surrogate” theory, what better way to throw tmz off your scent than by hiring a body double to cruise through CVS while you secretly recover from childbirth — Liz Pierson (@liz_pierson) January 16, 2018

@BuzzFeed Obviously Kris had Kylie’s makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan, wear sunglasses at CVS with a baggie hoodie to stage a photo of ‘Kylie’ in front of baby formula while Kim’s surrogate is giving birth to distract the media 😉 LOOK AT HER pic.twitter.com/6ERMCR3pgc — ali losassy (@Ali_Losa) January 17, 2018

Another fan recalled the KarJenner family’s past using body doubles to keep their actions quiet.

Exhibit C: the kardashians aren’t exactly new to the whole “decoy” thing, especially regarding babies!!!!!!!! https://t.co/L0f4fOuFKN — Liz Pierson (@liz_pierson) January 16, 2018

While fans wait to see the first glimpse of Kim’s baby and learn whether Kylie will give birth to her own child in February, sister Khloe Kardashian is making it easy to keep up with her pregnancy. The reality personality revealed in December she and NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child in March.