‘CVS Kylie’ Photo Fuels Kylie Jenner Surrogate Conspiracy Theories

A photo of Kylie Jenner roaming the aisles of CVS with a full pregnant belly has been debunked as fake, but the coincidental timing has fans crafting serious conspiracy theories.

Some open-minded followers of the KarJenner family have long thought Jenner’s reported pregnancy and sister Kim Kardashian’s surrogacy timelines coincided a little too closely.

That theory gained popularity after sources claimed Jenner was in labor at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where other Kardashian sisters have given birth. The rumors were quickly shot down, but when Kim announced the birth of her daughter on Monday, fans grew more suspicious.

When a photo surfaced that appeared to show pregnant Jenner shopping at CVS near Cedars-Sinai on Tuesday, it seemed to confirm her pregnancy while debunking rumors she acted as Kim’s surrogate. But after sources claimed the woman in the photo was not Jenner, fans flooded social media with even more complex conspiracy theories.

Those who were convinced Jenner’s pregnancy and Kim’s surrogacy are intertwined suggested that the family, specifically momager Kris Jenner, planted a body double to draw attention from their theory.

Another fan recalled the KarJenner family’s past using body doubles to keep their actions quiet.

reportedly sent out two different photos of “imposter” infants

While fans wait to see the first glimpse of Kim’s baby and learn whether Kylie will give birth to her own child in February, sister Khloe Kardashian is making it easy to keep up with her pregnancy. The reality personality revealed in December she and NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child in March.

