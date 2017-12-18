Source: Kylie Jenner Has a Favorite Baby Name, but She Isn’t Sharing

As Kylie Jenner‘s reported pregnancy draws closer to the rumored spring due date, the mom-to-be has baby names on the brain.

“Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” a family insider told PEOPLE. Will it keep up with the tradition of K-named KarJenners? The source said fans only have a couple months left to wait.

The source said Jenner is due in February before big sister Khloé Kardashian — who is also reportedly expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jenner is progressing well in her pregnancy, the insider added. But like most new moms, the 20-year-old has some nerves and worries.

“She has expressed some concerns about giving [birth] and the recovery, but she isn’t freaking out,” said the source of the expectant reality personality. “It seems more like first-time mom concerns.”

This would be the first child for both Jenner and 25-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she has been dating publicly since April.

When the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s rumored pregnancy was first announced, Jenner was seen out and about at various events. Now, she’s rarely been spotted leaving her California mansion. According to the source, she just wants to keep a low-profile at home until the baby is born.

“For everything that she wants done, like her nails, she has people come to her house. She rarely leaves her house, and it’s mostly for doctor’s appointments,” the insider continued.

As she has teased on social media, Jenner is also spending time at home to get the “pink” nursery finished.

“She loves to talk about the nursery,” the source revealed. “She received a lot of gifts at her shower, including baby necessities and clothes. She has also bought a lot of things herself. Not wanting to get out much, her focus has instead been on buying things online for the baby.”

While things with the baby seem to be going well, the source said “her relationship with Travis is fine,” though not without some struggles.

Scott has been away on tour, but the source said, “Everyone is hoping he will be around more for the holidays. Kylie needs his support.”

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family have been anxiously waiting for Jenner (or Khloe Kardashian) to confirm their reported pregnancies, theorizing that they would debut their expertly-hidden bumps on the family Christmas card or on recent episodes of their reality show.

If these early spring due dates are accurate, though, fans won’t have to wait much longer.