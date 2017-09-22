Kylie Jenner’s Baby’s Gender Reportedly a Girl

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant and sources claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having a baby girl.

TMZ reports that the 20-year-old social media mogul is expecting a child with her rapper beau, Travis Scott. The two have been together since April of this year, shortly after Jenner called it quits with her longtime boyfriend Tyga.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She has been looking pregnant for about four months,” an insider told Page Six.

Sources are reportedly saying that Jenner began telling her friends and family earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA. The insiders continued by saying that Scott was reportedly discussing the baby news and how his life is going to be changing in the near future.

At this time, the news has neither been confirmed nor denied by the E! personality. However, Page Six is reporting that she is going to make a public announcement on Friday.

