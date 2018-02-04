Kim Kardashian Finally Addresses Sister Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy After Shocking Birth Announcement

Kim Kardashian is sending all her love to little sister Kylie Jenner after the youngest member of the KarJenner crew announced Sunday she had given birth on Feb. 1.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb kept her response to the announcement, which Jenner dropped on Instagram alongside an 11-minute documentary about her pregnancy, brief and emoji-filled.

Kardashian previously was confronted about her sisters’ pregnancy while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, back before Khloé Kardashian had also confirmed she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“OK, I’m gonna break it down,” Kim told DeGeneres. “This is how it works in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life. [I’m not going to comment.]”

When DeGeneres asked for details about the family’s conversations when it comes to commenting, she continued.

“We just decided that so much goes on, and that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves. So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors they might have.”

Kim and husband Kanye West also just welcomed a baby, Chicago West, earlier this month via surrogate.

Fans were overwhelmed with emotion imagining Chicago growing up alongside both Jenner’s daughter and Khloé’s baby.

Jenner also addressed her reasoning behind keeping her pregnancy a secret on Instagram Sunday.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Jenner’s daughter was born at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. She and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, still have yet to announce a name — though sources close to the couple say they had one in mind ahead of time.

