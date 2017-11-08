All of Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Clues So Far

Towards the end of September, the news surfaced that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child. Since that time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy but she has dropped a series of clues for her fans.

Most of the information regarding the 20-year-old’s pregnancy has come via sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. However, Jenner’s social media followers believe that she has teased the news in some of her Instagram and Twitter posts.

From obscured looks at her rumored baby bump to cryptic tweets, there are a handful of clues indicating that the pregnancy news is, in fact, true. While fans were surprised to learn that Jenner is reportedly expecting, no one was more surprised than the reality star herself.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” the source said.

Keep scrolling to see all of the clues hinting at Jenner’s pregnancy.

Kylie Possibly Hinted at Her Pregnancy Before Reports Surfaced

On the day before the initial reports were published claiming that Jenner was expecting her first child, the Lip Kit creator posted a picture of what appears to be fan art on Instagram. However, upon further review, it seems like Jenner was possibly teasing that she was having a baby girl.

The drawing depicts the E! star holding a young girl in her arms. The child is the spitting image of Jenner and is holding lipstick in her hand, which is a nod to Jenner’s makeup business. Also, there is purple and pink confetti covering the photo suggesting that the photo could have been gifted to her at a celebratory type event.

At the time she posted the photo, sources close to Jenner say that she had already told her friends and family that she was pregnant.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told People. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

@vladyart ?

Fans Think Travis Scott Confirmed Kylie’s Pregnancy in a Tweet

On June 12, 2017, Jenner’s alleged baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, took to Twitter to write that he was having the “happiest day of my life.”

At the time the tweet was posted, fans suspected that he was thrilled because his music career is booming. However, Twitter users later speculated that this was the day that he and Jenner learned that they were going to be parents.

An insider close to the “Antidote” hitmaker said that he is “so excited” about being a father.

“He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” the insider said. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Legit happiest day of my life.

Kylie’s First Instagram Post After Pregnancy News Surfaced

For her first post after the pregnancy news broke, Jenner posed alongside her group of friends all dressed in white robes.

In the new photo, Jenner’s rumored baby bump can’t be seen but that didn’t stop fans from speculating that she is expecting. Her robe is tied tight at the waist and showed off a flat stomach. It remains unclear if the photo was a recent or a throwback snap.

At the time she shared the pic, Jenner’s family reportedly already knew about her pregnancy.

“The family has known for quite some time,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is really excited and so is Travis!”

mornings 🙂

Kylie Teases Look at Her Stomach

Only moments after posting a photo with friends in white robes, Jenner shared another snapshot on Instagram. In the follow-up pic, the Life of Kylie star actually gave a look at her stomach.

In the photo, Jenner is seen hugging her friend Jordyn Woods, who has her hand on a giraffe. This photo was taken on the weekend of September 24 at Woods’ birthday trip to a winery.

“Yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever every and beyond,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

The picture still left fans wondering if Jenner was expecting as there was no visual evidence of her growing baby bump.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..

Kylie’s Cryptic Tweet

After a week of pregnancy reports and speculation flooded the news cycle and social media, Jenner penned a cryptic tweet that had many of her fans wondering exactly what she means.

Jenner took to Twitter on September 28 to share a tweet that read, “Stay tuned…” followed by a heart emoji.

The most intriguing detail of the tweet was that she posted it shortly after her big sister, Kim Kardashian, confirmed that she was going to be welcoming her third child.

According to sources close to the reality star family, Kardashian was stunned by the news of Jenner’s pregnancy.

“Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?’” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE. “She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye [West] had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it.”

“It came out of nowhere,” the source continued. “It was the last thing on their radar. Kylie is just 20 and hasn’t been with [boyfriend Travis Scott] for very long. So no one saw this coming.”

Stay tuned … ♥️

Did Kylie Hint She’s Having a Baby Boy?

Just last week, Jenner took to Snapchat to tease her fans with a photo in which she hinted at having a baby boy.

The social media starlet shared a picture promoting a variety of phone cases from the Kylie Shop on her Snapchat story. She showcased a blue case in between two pink ones, with the caption, “Which one? I’m thinking blue…”

It’s possible that Jenner was trying to misdirect her fans as multiple reports claiming that she is having a baby girl. At the end of September, TMZ reported that sources close to her say she is expecting a daughter, and that Kylie she was around five months pregnant at the time.

(Photo: Snapchat / Kylie Jenner)

Is Kylie Showing?

This past Thursday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a picture in which many fans believed that she was showing.



In the snap, Jenner can be seen wearing a loose-fitting black top with her long black locks sweeping over her shoulder. Her rumored baby bump cannot be seen but fans suggested she is gaining weight and her bust seems to be increasing in size.

“You look plump,” one person wrote. “She’s really prego look her tummy and she gain weight too,” another commented.

With all the clues out there and the series of sources that have shared news about Jenner’s pregnancy, there has been no official confirmation by the Kardashian-Jenner family.