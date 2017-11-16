Kylie Jenner Reportedly Struggling With One Aspect of Pregnancy

Since news of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy broke nearly two months ago, the socialite has kept a lower profile and has remained largely out of the public eye.

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister told PEOPLE the mom-to-be is laying low primarily because she wants to reveal the news on her own terms. But another factor is likely her feelings of insecurity about her growing belly and changing figure, the insider admitted.

“Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it,” the source said. “She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but at 20 years old, she’s reportedly elated to be expecting her first child, a girl, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Travis is so excited about the baby,” an insider said. “They’re both trying to enjoy this time for themselves and keep it private as long as they can. They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out.”

Scott and Jenner began dating after she broke things off with another rapper boyfriend, Tyga, in April.

“Kylie and Travis are very happy together,” the source added. “They spend time away from the spotlight and he’s been supportive.”

Though Jenner’s pregnancy has been confirmed by multiple sources, she nor the Kardashian family have come forward to confirm that the baby on the way. PEOPLE‘s insider says reality TV cast member will fill everyone in when she thinks the time is right.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s of course having fun teasing everyone,” the source added. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Jenner has certainly enjoyed toying with fans by posting cryptic messages and photos, teasing the baby’s gender and, most recently, sparking engagement rumors with peeks at a gigantic ring on ‘that’ finger.

In a recent video, Jenner got sister Khloe Kardashian — who is also reportedly pregnant with her first child — in on the fun. The pair tried on some colors from the ‘In Love With Koko’ collection from Kylie Cosmetics and joked about having “so many babies.”

Despite Jenner and Kardashian’s teasing games, the family has confirmed that at least one baby is on the way.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West will welcome their third child, a daughter, via a surrogate in the spring.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner