The Internet Is Shaming Kylie Jenner for Not Taking Birth Control

The internet erupted on Friday after news broke that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with a baby girl. According to multiple sources, Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, is the father — though her ex Tyga seems to think otherwise — and the couple has already started telling their friends.

Naturally, fans and internet users have come out of the woodwork to comment on the 20-year-old’s alleged news. Among the stunned and elated reactions are those slamming the reality fixture and assuming Jenner wasn’t using birth control.

“Kylie Jenner can afford a lambo but can’t buy some free Obamacare birth control,” a fan tweeted.

Kylie Jenner can afford a lambo but can’t buy some free Obamacare birth control 🤦🏻‍♀️ — krit (@ksteeele) September 22, 2017

“Guess Kylie Jenner hasn’t been keeping Up With Her Kontraceptives,” one user wrote.

“Guess Kylie Jenner hasn’t been Keeping Up With Her Kontraceptives” OMG…. pic.twitter.com/Dw5n6RRP7I — Kath♕ (@KatthLady) September 22, 2017

“kylie jenner may make more money in a year than i’ll see in my life but I can take my birth control correctly so who’s really winning here,” another user chimed in.

kylie jenner may make more money in a year than i’ll see in my life but i can take my birth control correctly so who’s really winning here pic.twitter.com/Q7IdGBlWpA — marina (@marinahiguera) September 22, 2017

“Kylie Jenner makes $483488382 a year and can’t afford birth control? Ok,” a Twitter user wrote.

Kylie Jenner makes $483488382 a year and can’t afford birth control? Ok. — Molly Singer (@mollyjsinger) September 22, 2017

Jenner and the rest of her famous family have yet to comment on the news.

