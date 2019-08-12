Kylie Jenner Posts Stunning Model Photo While on $250 Million Super Yacht

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday in the most glamorous way, starting with a stylish photo on a $250 million dollar yacht.

View this post on Instagram #BirthdayTour 🇮🇹 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

She shared another, more up close photo of herself as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram Summer19🍓🍒🍉 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

Fans have nothing but sweet words for the birthday girl as she celebrates in Italy with her daughter Stormi and boyfriend Travis Scott. The cute family has been all over social media with posts, giving fans an inside look at their Italian coast tour.

In one photo, their daughter is sitting on Jenner’s lap — who appears to be enjoying some green olives. In another photo, she shared a sweet moment between her and Scott holding hands while carrying Stormi as the family did a little sightseeing in Positano.

The new mom also shared a sweet photo of her and her daughter with the most endearing caption.

View this post on Instagram a love without limits ✨ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Jenner and her closest family members and friends celebrated her birthday aboard a mega yacht. The 300-foot ship holds 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew team and costs about $1.2 million per week. It also includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and a swimming pool.

Jenner’s dad Kaitlyn Jenner took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy birthday, however, she accidentally got Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner mixed up. The post originally showed a photo of Kaitlyn [Bruce Jenner] and Kendall, but she immediately took it down and replaced it with a photo of her and Jenner. Fans definitely had a few words to share in regards to that.

The young billionaire recently made a video with her and her other sister Khloé Kardashian getting drunk and doing their makeup just for fun. They opened up a bottle of Don Julio 1942 and ended up taking 18 shots total between the two, before attempting to do their makeup. They had a few guests stop by, including their mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Cory Gamble, as well as Sofia Richie and Malika Haqq.

While they seemed to get more and more distracted, they ended the video in both of them dancing, with Jenner taking seven shots total and Kardashian with 11.