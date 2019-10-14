Kylie Jenner Posts Rare Photo of Her Wearing a Baggy Flannel Shirt, and Fans Weigh in on the Look

Kylie Jenner recently posted a rare photo of herself wearing a baggy flannel shirt, and is has fans weighing in on the business mogul’s surprising new look. In the photo, Jenner is riding in the front seat of what appears to be an SUV, while donning the large plaid dress shirt. She is also sporting a jewel-encrusted watch and a holding a Chanel purse. In the caption, she revealed that her new look was for a “movie night.” Many of her followers have since commented on her fall-themed outfit, with one writing, “She’s killing me with this photo sesh.”

Another follower gushed over how “beautiful” Jenner looks in her photos, while someone else commented that she is “so cute” in her outfit.

The new posts comes after it was announced that Jenner split form rapper Travis Scott, with whom she she shares daughter Stormi.

Following the split, an insider close to the reality TV star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she was handling things in the wake of the seperation.

“This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordyn, and ups and downs with Travis,” the insider stated. “However, Kylie is thankful for everything she’s been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman.”

“Kylie has exactly what she’s always wanted: a child and to be a young mother,” the insider went on to say. Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she’ll be OK if they don’t.”

A separate insider spoke with PEOPLE about Jenner and Scott’s relationship, saying, “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby. She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

“Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants what she has with Kanye [West],” the second insider added.

There were rumors that Jenner had rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Tyga after breaking up with Scott, but she has since denied those rumors.

