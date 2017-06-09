Kylie Jenner Posts Smooch Video With Anastasia

While some people save their kisses for a romantic partner only, Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to have an issue smooching with just her friends.

The 19-year-old did so on Friday and posted the smooch to Instagram. It happened when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wished her pretty blonde pal Anastasia Karanikolaou a happy 20th birthday at the Revolve Social Club.

The reality star wore a leather bustier held together with silver chains that gave a glimpse of her cleavage.

The girlfriend of Travis Scott also had a matching miniskirt with a zipper up the front.

The two looked ready for a night on the town.

Jenner captioned the post: “Happy birthday @stassiebaby. to my sister for life ⭐️ shine bby xx.” Check it out below:

happy birthday @stassiebaby to my sister for life ⭐️ shine bby xx A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

In another Instagram clip they were joined by a friend who looked to be Jordyn Woods. Stassie wrote “Forever” as she stuck out her tongue.

Forever ❤ A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Kylie has been posting some very steamy images this week to promote her new lip colors as well as her bikini collection for the Kylie Shop.

The reality star posed in camouflage bikini while launching the new range, which became available on her official website on Thursday.