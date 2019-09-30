Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Business Meetings’ Private Jet Photo With Mom Kris After Recent Hospitalization

Kylie Jenner is back to her business boss lifestyle after being hospitalized last week with extreme flu-like symptoms. After having to pull out of both an Emmy Awards presenting gig and from attending the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain, Jenner shared a photo aboard her private jet with mom Kris Jenner, saying in the caption they were working on “business meetings.”

Kylie didn’t disclose anything further about to where she and her mother were jetting off, but it’s clear Kris’ longtime beau Corey Gamble was coming along, as he jokingly wrote in the comments, “The person that took this wonderful pic is Epic!”

Getting back at it just days after being hospitalized clearly impressed the young billionaire’s followers, including fellow mogul Paris Hilton, who commented, “#BossBabes,” adding two queen emojis.

Kylie was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for several days last week with symptoms reportedly including dizziness and nausea, revealing after news broke that she was too sick to travel to Paris Fashion Week, despite her major collaboration launch.

“Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel,” she wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

She continued, “Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

