Kylie Jenner’s Pre- and Post-Baby Body Selfies Have Fans Shook

Kylie Jenner left fans drooling over some new shots of her impressive snapback body.

The 20-year-old took to Snapchat on Thursday to show off a front and side view of her post-baby belly while sporting a crop top and cheeky underwear.

“1 monthhhhhh,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister wrote to remind fans that she gave birth to daughter Stormi just one month ago on Feb. 1.

As she writhed around in the short video clips, fans took to the comments on a repost to “ohh” and “ahh” over her curvy figure, especially compared to a shot of her body before pregnancy.

“Kylie before and one month after having a baby! She looks amazing!” the account, which permanently documents Jenner’s Snapchats for fans, wrote alongside the before-and-after clips.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote, while several others let a slew of heart eyes emoji do the talking. Another added, “She looks so good.”

One follower suggested that the Kylie Cosmetics founder may have already dipped below her pre-baby weight, writing, “She kind of looks skinnier in the after.”

Another fan admitted Jenner’s body looks good in the clips, but suggested that her position as the wealthiest KarJenner sister played a solid role in her snapback body.

“When you have a lot of money, it’s not hard to hire the best doctors/dermatologists etc to get looking her best again. Not everyone has millions to get laser treatments. Whatever though?” she wrote.

Despite insiders’ claims that Jenner would not hire any outside help to care for her daughter, a source told PEOPLE earlier this week that she has since changed her mind and brought on staff to help with Stormi.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source told the magazine. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

While Jenner celebrated Stormi’s one-month birthday with a progress pic, her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott shared a sweet glimpse at his newborn daughter.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote on top of the adorable snap of a close-up of the baby’s sweater, which reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked, most likely referring to “parental unit.”

Since sharing her birth announcement on Feb. 4, Jenner has revealed a few things about Stormi, releasing a few images of the baby’s hand and foot.

On Feb. 21, the reality cast member revealed that the little girl “looks just like me when I was a baby,” on Twitter, adding that both mom and baby were doing “good.”

“Still staring at her all day,” she added.

Snapchat / @kylizzlemynizzl