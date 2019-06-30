Kylie Jenner Plants a Kiss on ‘Mini Me’ Stormi in New Photos

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are totally twinning in some sweet new mommy-daughter photos as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared to Instagram over the weekend. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her 1-year-old daughter looked picture perfect in matching black and red outfits as the young mom squatted down to kiss her little one’s face.

“Mini me,” she captioned the galleries, adding a black heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 29, 2019 at 7:16pm PDT

Sister Khloé Kardashian was quick to gas her up on the photos, writing underneath, “You’re so so perfect.”

Even Sofia Richie, who is dating sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick, weighed in, adding clapping and fire emojis to the comment section.

Fans of the Life of Kylie star worked themselves into a tizzy over the weekend, thinking they could hear Jenner saying in the background of a video from Khloé’s birthday party, “I’m pregnant!”

The excitement quickly wore off, when others pointed out it didn’t really sound like Jenner, and that she was publicly drinking beverages that appeared to be alcoholic. Indeed, a source close to the reality personality confirmed to E! News that it was a case of mistaken identity, and that Jenner is not pregnant.

That doesn’t mean baby number two isn’t on the way in the near future for Jenner and beau Travis Scott.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently,” a source previously told the outlet. “She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother.”

The young mom also alluded to having another baby in her birthday wish to Scott.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling” she wrote at the time. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday let’s f— around and have another baby.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner