Kylie Jenner Planning Return to Public Life After Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has been laying low since reports of her pregnancy surfaced, but she won’t be MIA much longer.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to Jenner says the reality star intends to return to the spotlight after delivering her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy,” ET’s source reveals, noting that “she’s definitely not going to deny that she’s had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all.”

“This isn’t a permanent thing,” the source said. “As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went “dark” on social media and in the public.”

According to the source, Jenner, who will most likely announce her child’s birth on Instagram, is very proud about becoming a mom, and is excited to take on that role as part of her identity.

“Yes, she will release a photo and yes, she will acknowledge the baby. She’s excited to continue to be her authentic self, and that will soon mean being a mother and sharing that with her fans,” the source said.

According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, while Jenner has been keeping to herself, she has also been helping to welcome her sister Kim Kardashian‘s little one into the world, and spending time with her and Chicago West.