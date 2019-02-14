Kylie Jenner Reveals Over-the-Top Valentine’s Installation Featuring Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is having a totally over-the-top Valentine’s Day that’s left her feeling like she’s in a dream!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s home was transformed into a romantic wonderland by boyfriend Travis Scott, who decorated what appears to be the entryway with four heart-shaped arches made of hundreds of roses, paired with sweet details like a red vinyl floor, neon heart light and lit candles.

In the photo and video the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared of the set-up, the couple’s daughter, 1-year-old Stormi Webster, sits in the middle of all the archways, looking up at the crazy decorations her dad organized.

“must be dreaming!!” Jenner captioned the gallery.

The couple is definitely no stranger to elaborate celebrations, putting together a massive “StormiWorld” party for their daughter’s first birthday, complete with full carnival rides and larger-than-life inflatable version of the little girl’s head.

It’s definitely been a special year for the couple, who welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, and announced her birth three days later.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” Jenner wrote on social media on the day of her daughter’s first birthday. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Jenner and Scott might have an even more unforgettable year on their hands in 2019, however, with the rapper telling Rolling Stone he intended to propose to Jenner as soon as he figured out the right way to pop the question.

“We was just two kids, f—ing around,” he said, reflecting on the beginning of their relationship. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ ”

“We’ll get married soon,” he added. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”