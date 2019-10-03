Kylie Jenner Poses in Sparkling Orange Jumpsuit to Ring in October After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner isn’t letting her recent split from Travis Scott affect her Instagram presence, with the reality star ringing in the month of October with an appropriately orange post.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Jenner shared a trio of photos of herself posing while squatting on the ground and wearing a long-sleeved orange sequin jumpsuit along with clear heels. In front of her was a sparkling rhinestone clutch made to look like a $10,000 stack of bills.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“hi october..,” she wrote along with an orange heart emoji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 2, 2019 at 8:09pm PDT

The theme of Jenner’s account on Wednesday seemed to be money, with the mom of one following her post with a series of videos on her Instagram story of herself posing with a Louis Vuitton logo filter over her face. She also showed herself applying one of her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses in the color Snatched.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off another bold look on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 1, one day after attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. A slideshow of photos showed off Jenner’s look for the occasion, with the mogul sporting a dramatic gold one-shoulder dress with cut-out detailing and a high-low hemline and carrying an ornate butterfly bag. She finished the look with gold strappy sandals, large jeweled earrings and a matching ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 1, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Sources told TMZ that Jenner and Scott decided to separate weeks ago following a “very long honeymoon phase” that included Scott’s Astroworld Tour and the pair’s recent lavish vacation in Europe to celebrate Jenner’s 22nd birthday. Their last appearance together was the Aug. 28 premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, which the duo attended with their daughter, Stormi.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” another source said. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

While Jenner may be looking to expand their family, Scott is reportedly still focused on his career, the insider alleges.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the second source said of Jenner. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jackson Lee