Kylie Jenner Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo Stuns Her Instagram Fans

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret for all nine months of it, but she just released a never-before-seen throwback photo of her baby bump — and fans are freaking out. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo in honor of her daughter Stormi’s upcoming second birthday on Feb. 1.

The post caught everyone off guard, in a good way. Jenner immediately started her caption with the word “throwback” so that none of her fans would think she might be pregnant again, but in the photo the 22-year-old is rocking maroon sweatpants with a black crop top, sporting a subtle makeup look with long hair extensions.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian used an emojito express how much she loved the photo, while Jenner’s new bff Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, shared three pink heart emojis as well. Another one of Jenner’s sisters, Khloé Kardashian, shared several red heart emojis while one fan echoed, “You were so beautiful pregnant [red heart emoji.]”

One of her fans had to do a double-take, thinking Jenner might be expecting again, posting, “For a second I was like hold on….” while another follower encouraged her to have baby number 2 writing, “Time to have another.”

Several others have been requesting more pregnant photos of the young billionaire, while others commented sweet compliments like “STUNNING” and “Pregnancy Goals.”

After Jenner gave birth in 2018, she took to social media to reveal the exciting news after months of speculation by fans.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She went on to say that “pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.” She continued to thank her family for helping her keep the special moment private and her fans for understanding.