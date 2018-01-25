Kylie Jenner Plans Return to Social Media as a Mommy Blogger

Kylie Jenner has been decidedly missing from social media feeds since September, when it was reported she was expecting her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child — but all that’s about to change as soon as she has the baby.

A source close to Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t plan on staying “dark” on social media forever and is planning to return as a mommy blogger.

“As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went ‘dark’ on social media and in the public,” the source said. “Yes, she will release a photo, and yes, she will acknowledge the baby. She’s excited to continue to be her authentic self, and that will soon mean being a mother and sharing that with her fans.”

While it’s been reported that the 20-year-old is “living her best life” while out of the spotlight, fans and Kylie Jenner app users can take solace knowing she’ll be back soon after her baby is born.

She’s close to her reported due date, although she’s never confirmed or denied the pregnancy herself. A large white baby crib was delivered to Jenner’s house last week while the first head-to-toe photo of Jenner with a baby bump surfaced on Thursday.

In the latest news in keeping up with Kylie, she is reportedly looking to buy land and build a compound for privacy.

According to a source, Jenner is “looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound.”

The source said Jenner wants to build a big house on lots of land that will provide extreme privacy and what’s best for her and her upcoming baby.

“Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the insider said. “Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

Photos of Jenner, Kris and Woods at the site were published by TMZ. The outing marked one of the first times in months that Jenner has been seen in public since her pregnancy was reported.

The mom-to-be is already a pro when it comes to real estate, as she owned four homes as of June 2017 — one in Calabasas and three in Hidden Hills.

While the insider says Jenner is looking forward to becoming a mom, she is aware that she is considered a young mother and feels it would be irresponsible to glamorize her new status.

“Kylie is so excited about becoming a mother, but it’s not lost on her that she’s not your average 20-year-old,” the source said.

While not a public appearance, Jenner did recently surface in a Calvin Klein ad with her sisters, which was released on Monday.