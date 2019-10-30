Kylie Jenner Mom-Shamed for Daughter Stormi’s Extravagant Halloween Costume

Social media tends to be overly critical of things, and that’s even more true when it comes to celebrities and the lives they lead. For Kylie Jenner, she’s grown accustomed to the mixed emotions that comes from social media. She experienced another example of this after sharing photos of her daugther’s Halloween costume.

Over the weekend, Jenner posted pictures of Stormi in an extravagant get-up. The look mirrored her mother’s outfit at this year’s Met Gala.

In the caption, Jenner wrote: “My baby!!!! I can’t handle this!!!”

Straying away from the typical kids costumes, Jenner’s decision to have her almost two-year-old daughter sport a look she’s worn didn’t go over well with many of her followers.

For what it’s worth, Stormi’s first Halloween saw her dress up in a more ‘kid-friendly’ outfit when Jenner and her both donned a butterfly costume.

it’s hilarious she’s 2 she probably wanted to be a chicken or something — 👸🏼 (@angisfunnyish) October 29, 2019

Let a kid be a kid! Really just a baby!! Omg!! So Damn selfish to do this for her own attention. It’s GROSS!! Put the baby in fertile pajamas please!! Put her FIRST!! Not your need for attention. Ewe. — TexasLady (@dwilley44) October 29, 2019

This is where the saying comes from when they say like mother like daughter. That gives you an idea what the kid will become. — Piranna64 (@piranna64) October 29, 2019

“Poor baby,” one user wrote on Instagram. “She is not a doll. She looks miserable. Let her play dress up without overdoing it. Please.”

Another echoed a similar sentiment, “She looks ridiculous and not very happy.”

Scrolling through the comments, there were many who felt Stormi would’ve just preferred to have been something more age-appropriate like a “princess” as many suggested.

While there were plenty of people who didn’t agree with the looks, others didn’t take offense to the decision by Jenner, who got dressed up as a Playboy bunny for one of her Halloween parties.

Many commented on the post with positive comments about how they liked the costume and felt she resembled her mother to a tee. Corey Gamble, who has been dating Kris Jenner, replied, “She’s the real boss” to the picture. Sofia Richie, who is dating Scott Disick, said “[Oh my god] I can’t deal.”