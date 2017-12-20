Why Is Kylie Jenner Missing from the Kardashian Family Christmas Card?

Kylie Jenner is still noticeably missing from her family’s Christmas card, and some think it’s because she’s planning on giving fans the biggest Christmas surprise yet.

DAY 19 pic.twitter.com/jcBhM3lV9y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 19, 2017

Kim Kardashian has been releasing the family’s Christmas card shoot piece by piece in a “25 Days of Christmas” format, and while every other member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has made an appearance, 20 days in, Kylie Jenner is still absent. Fans seem to think that her absence means that on Christmas day, the 20-year-old will announce her pregnancy.

The Christmas card pregnancy reveal theory began earlier in the month, but it was seemingly squashed on Day 13 when Kim Kardashian released a snap showing sister Khloé Kardashian, also rumored to be pregnant, standing in the background sans baby bump.

The “Kylie pregnancy reveal theory” is also spurred by Jenner’s recent social media posts, which have been taken over by pink hues. Her Christmas tree this year was decked out in pink decorations, leading fans to speculate that she may be expecting a girl.

Rumors of Jenner’s pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott began circulating in September. If the rumors are true, this will be Jenner’s first child.