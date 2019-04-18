Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free in ‘Hump Day’ Photo

Kylie Jenner is known for her makeup skills, but the mogul shared a new fresh-faced snap with fans on Instagram this week, posting a new photo on Wednesday, April 17.

The shot was a classic Jenner selfie, with the 21-year-old posing in a white T-shirt with her long black hair down and her hand resting on her face as she gazed at the camera.

“Happy hump day,” she wrote.

Also on Wednesday, Jenner teased a major new venture on her Instagram Story, telling fans that she’s been working on her new project for almost a year.

“I just can’t wait to finally share with you guys cause it’s around the f—ing corner,” she said. “This project is completely separate from Kylie Cosmetics — we learned so much through Kylie Cosmetics and building a business, my whole team, everyone who’s helped me get Kylie Cosmetics to where it is now. I couldn’t have done it by myself.

“I just can’t wait to finally share my new child,” she said, joking, “Now I have three kids — Stormi, Kylie Cosmetics and my new project.”

While Jenner hasn’t shared her new project just yet, she did recently reveal that she and sister Kim Kardashian have teamed up on a new fragrance launch for Kardashian’s company KKW Fragrance.

The duo was scheduled to launch their collaboration on Friday, April 26, which also happens to be the same day Taylor Swift is making a major announcement of some sort, but the launch has now been pushed back due to a problem with packaging.

Kardashian shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing that a few of the bottles “did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line” and that they have “paused production.”

It’s unlikely that Swift has anything to do with the original release date or the delay, and it’s much more likely that Kardashian and Jenner want to take the necessary steps to release the best product possible. The sisters have previously collaborated on a collection of lip products for Kylie Cosmetics, but the perfume release will be their first joint foray into fragrance.

During the announcement on her Instagram Story, Jenner shared, “No one understands how excited I am for this because I have been a true fan of Kim’s fragrances since the first one she ever dropped I am obsessed and I just can’t believe I have my own.”

Jenner and Kardashian will release three fragrances — Pink Lips, Red Lips and Nude Lips — which will be sold for $40 each or $120 for all three.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner