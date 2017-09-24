Kylie Jenner Posts First Photo on Instagram Since Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram photo has fans going crazy!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her first social media post since news broke that she was expecting her first child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the new photo, she posed alongside her group of friends all dressed in white robes.

mornings 🙂 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Jenner’s robe is tied tight at the waist showing off a flat stomach and her curves. It is unclear if this photo is recent or an old snapshot.

“Mornings,” she captioned the picture, that may have just contradicted the recent pregnancy rumors.

On Saturday, Jenner was spotted with a similar group of friends at the iHeartRadio Music Festival wearing a grey baggy t-shirt to potentially cover up her baby bump.

News of her pregnancy broke on Friday and since then no one in her family famous has confirmed or denied the rumors.

Jenner is reportedly expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.