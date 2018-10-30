Kylie Jenner Gifts Mom Kris $250K Ferrari in Elaborate Birthday Gesture

Kylie Jenner celebrated momager Kris Jenner‘s birthday a week early by gifting her a new chariot.

The makeup mogul, 21, surprised her Keeping Up the Kardashians momager with a red 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta Ferrari, which boasts a retail price of $250,000, on Monday, several days ahead of Kris’ 63rd birthday on Nov. 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m on my way to my mom’s house to surprise her with her birthday gift. I’ve had this for the last month and I’m so excited to finally be giving it to her,” she documented the big surprise on her Instagram Story for her fans to follow along. “It’s a little dark outside so I hope that you could see it good.”

View this post on Instagram 488 For The Queen ♥️ #EarlyBdayGift A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 29, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT

Jenner drove the luxury sports car, complete with a big white bow, to Kris’ house, where Kris emerged in a star-printed onesie alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble, the soon-to-be 63-year-old dumbstruck at the gift.

“What? What is that? Are you kidding me?” she asked. “That’s from you? Oh my god. Oh my god!”

“Are you kidding me?” she continued. “Oh my God! Oh my God! I would have dressed cuter. What is going on? I don’t even know what to do. How do I even start it?”



“My mom’s dream car,” Jenner said in the video.

“I guess I’ll give her my gift later lol #ChessMateKylie,” Khloe Kardashian joked in the comments section.

Kris’ birthday surprise comes just days after the KarJenner family wished Kim Kardashian a happy 38th birthday. Kris even penned a sweet message on social media for the ocassion, exclaiming that she was “beyond blessed to be your Mom.”

This is far from the first time that Jenner has gifted a car. In 2016, she gifted a $229,000 Bentley Bentayga to then-boyfriend Tyga. She has also gifted her best friend Jordyn Woods a Black Mercedes-Benz sedan for her 18th birthday, and later a 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe for her 20th birthday.

Jenner has also been on the receiving end of such a gift, with Tyga giving her a $320,000 Ferrari 482 Italia for her 18th birthday and a $189,000 Mercedes-Benz Maybach for her 19th.

With cars being a common gift within the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jenner’s gift also did not mark the first time that Kris has been given a vehicle. In 2016, the entire KarJenner clan gifted her and her mom MJ two 1950s era Ford Thunderbirds for Christmas.