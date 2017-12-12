Kylie Jenner Thinking Pink, Feeding Rumors That She’s Having a Girl

Kylie Jenner is thinking pink, fueling speculation that she’s expecting a girl.

Sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, are revealing that the 20-year-old has been on a shopping spree for baby items, including clothing, gear, and a stroller.

“Kylie is having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby. She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl,” an insider source told PEOPLE.

Fans of the makeup mogul have been long-suspecting that she is expecting a girl, although Jenner has yet to confirm rumors of her pregnancy. Since pregnancy rumors sparked back in September, Jenner’s social media has been taken over by pink hues. On Dec. 8, the reality TV star shared a photo of her Christmas tree decorated in pink, the image captioned with a pink bow, leading many to believe that it was a subtle pregnancy clue.

Further fueling pregnancy rumors is the fact that Jenner sent her friend, Jordyn Woods, to accept her “Newsmaker of the Year” award for Kylie Cosmetics at the Women’s Wear Daily’s Beauty Inc. Awards. The 20-year-old has kept a low profile since the pregnancy rumors arose and has chosen to stay out of the spotlight, possibly to hide a growing baby bump.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE last month. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”