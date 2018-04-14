Counterfeit Kylie Jenner Cosmetic Products Test Positive for Fecal Matter

A Los Angeles Police Department task force raided 21 stores in L.A.’s fashion district on Thursday, and wound up doing the fashion world a huge favor.

The Blast reports the police seized over $700,000 in counterfeit makeup from the stores, which posed as popular cosmetic brands like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kat Von D, Urbad Decay, MAC and TooFaced. Even though many of the products looked exactly like their genuine counterparts, they tested positive for feces, bacteria and other products that definitely don’t belong on a person’s face.

Busted! Major Task Force hits 21 locations in the @LAFashionDist and nets $700,000 in Counterfeit cosmetics found to contain bacteria and human waste. The best price is not always the best deal! #ProtectingOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/gliJ8L2F9F — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) April 13, 2018

“Busted! Major Task Force hits 21 locations in the [LA Fashion District] and nets $700,000 in Counterfeit cosmetics found to contain bacteria and human waste. The best price is not always the best deal!” LAPD commanding officer Capt. Marc Reina tweeted, with photos of the products from several stores.

While Jenner has stayed quiet on the story, her sister Kim Kardashian took to Twitter with some helpful advice for her fans.

SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products! https://t.co/eqIsJBfm6v — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

“SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products!” Kardashian wrote.

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015, and its helped bump her estimated net worth up to $50 million at just 20 years old, according to TIME.

The fecal incident was just the latest in a wild week for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was busted following a mysterious woman back to her hotel room. The NBA player has been caught on camera with four additional women since then, leaving Kardashian “shell-shocked” just before giving birth to her daughter early Thursday morning.

Thompson was at the hospital for the birth of his child, and reports of Kardashian already forgiving him have sprung up.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

But the rest of the family reportedly haven’t been so forgiving, with Kim claiming she was “sick” having to be in the same room as Thompson while her husband Kanye West went to far as the (allegedly) threaten him.