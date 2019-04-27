Kylie Jenner Reveals Extra-Long Hair in New Snap, and Fans Have Questions

Kylie Jenner unveiled her new waist-length hair on Instagram this week, and fans were a bit confused.

Jenner’s hair can change pretty drastically from week to week, going from platinum blonde to bright blue to her natural black in no time. It can be hard to tell when it’s real and when it’s a wig, but on Thursday she debuted a new waist-length hairstyle that would have been hard to hide if she had really grown it out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Good hair = good day,” the 21-year-old model wrote on her Instagram post.

Fans were loving the look, especially her sister Khloé Kardashian, who commented with eight red heart emojis. Beneath that, however, many fans wondered how Jenner’s lockes could have gotten so long so fast.

“If only it was your real hair,” commented one fan with laughing emojis.

“I didn’t know your hair was so long!!” wrote another.

“I want hair even longer than this,” a third person said.

Many fans operated under the safe assumption that Jenner had used extensions, as did reporters from Teen Vogue.

“She said inchesssss,” one fan wrote.

However, not everyone was in favor of the fake hair.

“How can you feel happy and confident with someone’s hair,” commented another.

It can be hard to keep track of Jenner’s actual hair length, especially since she posts promotional photos and other content out of order. Still, her hair seems to have grown pretty long judging by other recent photos, with some even matching Thursday’s length. Others, however, show it closer to her shoulders, raising questions for fans who want to know.

Jenner’s Easter photos showed her with a long braid reaching nearly to her waist, suggesting that it was taken with the same hair — real or otherwise. She adorned the braid with charms, including two dangling crosses, as she posed with boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, on Friday Jenner got in on the Avengers: Endgame excitement with their daughter, Stormi Webster, and her hair was blonde and short again. Jenner dressed up as Captain Marvel, with the addition of tall stiletto heels, of course. Her hair was blonde and fell to about her shoulder blades, so if it was a wig with all of that black hair tucked up underneath it it was an incredibly good one. After that, her hair was black and tied up in a bun in her next Instagram Story post.