Kylie Jenner’s Ex PartyNextDoor Reportedly Arrested for Drug Possession

Jahron Braithwaite, AKA PartyNextDoor, was reportedly arrested Thursday after he and a friend allegedly tried to bring drugs from Canada into New York, The Blast reports.

New York State Troopers arrested the rapper and his friend after the tour bus they were on stopped for a random inspection.

The 24-year-old musician was in possession of Xanax and Oxycodone and was “very cooperative” with police and wasn’t taken into custody. His friend was in possession of Xanax.

Braithwaite, who was linked to Kylie Jenner last year, has bs been charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a misdemeanor. His friend was charged with the same.

After months of dating rumors, Jenner starred in Braithwaite’s “Come and See Me” music video last summer while she was on a break from her ex, Tyga.

Jenner is now in a relationship with Travis Scott and is reportedly expecting her first child with him, though neither party has confirmed the news yet.

Jenner’s sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, are also reportedly expecting. Khloe is said to be pregnant with her first child with longtime beau, Tristan Thompson, while Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West through a surrogate.