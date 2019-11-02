Are Kylie Jenner and Drake Dating? See Her Next Boyfriend Betting Odds

Now that Kylie Jenner is a single woman, a sports betting site is exploring the odds of who her next celebrity boyfriend could be and it looks like rapper Drake is high on the list of possible options. According to Sports Betting Dime, Drake is tied alongside fellow hip-hop star Quavo with +200 odds of dating Jenner. Rapper 21 Savage also has some high odds at +350, and Jenner’s ex Tyga has +500 odds of winning her back. Other celebrities on the list include Chris Brown, Jaden Smith, and Post Malone.’

Jenner recently split from her boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

Following their split, an insider close to the reality TV star spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how she was handling life in the wake of the relationship ending.

“This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordyn, and ups and downs with Travis,” the source said. “However, Kylie is thankful for everything she’s been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman.”

“Kylie has exactly what she’s always wanted: a child and to be a young mother,” the source went on to say. “Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she’ll be OK if they don’t.”

A second insider spoke to PEOPLE about Jenner’s relationship with Scott, saying, “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby. She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

“Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants what she has with Kanye [West],” the second source added.

Soon after the split, there were rumors swirling that Jenner had rekindled a romance with Tyga — whom she dated off anf on for two years — but she has since denied those rumors in a public statement posted to her Twitter account.