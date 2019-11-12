Kylie Jenner Denies Sending ‘Cease and Desist’ Letters Over ‘Rise and Shine’ Meme

Kylie Jenner took to social media to address a few rumors she’s claiming are false after her famous “Rise and Shine” moment that unexpectedly launched a few weeks ago. Jenner took to Twitter to clarify that she did not in fact send out any cease and desist letters relating to her new catchphrase. According to E!, MTV Australia reported that a small business owner told a local newspaper that Jenner’s lawyers told the owner to cease and desist over selling shirts that had the phrase on them. However, Jenner is debunking those rumors.

“Guys, please don’t believe everything you read,” Jenner tweeted. “I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.”

“There are no lawsuits, no cease and desist letters,” she added. “Happy Sunday.”

Jenner’s moment came after she took fans on a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics corporate office. Towards the end of the 16 minute video, the young billionaire went to go wake up her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who she shares with ex Travis Scott, then proceeded to sing “Rise and Shine” as she went go grab Webster out of the crib. She sang the one-liner with a soulful sound that ended up catching the attention of not only fans, but celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Following that moment, Jenner had a little fun with it but seems to have moved on since. As for she and Scott, the two are still on a break but considers herself single.

“Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun.” However, while Jenner may be addressing the cease and desist rumors, she isn’t talking about the ones surrounding she and Drake, but once source is. Recently, it was rumored that the two seemed to be getting close, some even thinking they may be more than friends, but one insider says they are not in a relationship and have hung out with friends but “they have chemistry, flirt and hang out.”

“She has been hanging out with Drake,” the source said. “Mostly together with friends as well. She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated.”

The rapper performed at Jenner’s Sweet 16 birthday party years ago, but were seen together at his birthday bash at Goya Studios in Los Angeles last month. They were reportedly “never too far away” from each other.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”