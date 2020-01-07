Kylie Jenner Deletes ‘Fire’ Instagram Caption Amid Australian Bushfires

Kylie Jenner has seemingly edited one of her Instagram captions amid the Australian bushfires, which are currently devastating the country. On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder had shared a series of photos of herself sitting in front of a fireplace wearing a skintight nude fishnet dress and a bright yellow wig, which she had captioned “find ur fire.” Sometime between then and now, she changed the caption to read “night out..” along with a yellow heart emoji.

When Jenner’s original caption was still on the photo, someone had commented, “If anyone needs fire… you can have ours – Australia,” referencing the Australian bushfires. It’s possible that the message spurred Jenner to edit her caption, though it could also be a coincidence, as this isn’t the first time Jenner has edited her Instagram captions after uploading a post.

For example, her recent post featuring photos of herself celebrating New Year’s Eve was originally uploaded with a caption simply celebrating the holiday, but was later changed to read, “when the tequila hits.”

Jenner was recently criticized for her response to the fires in Australia after she shared a post about them on her Instagram Story shortly before uploading a photo of herself wearing pink mink fur slippers. Over the weekend, the reality star reposted sister Kim Kardashian’s Story stating that over half a billion animals have died as a result of the blazes, which Jenner captioned, “this breaks my heart.” Soon after, she shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of pink Louis Vuitton mink slippers with the caption “Baby pink toes,” referring to her toenail polish color.

Many people found her post to be hypocritical and mentioned as much on Twitter.

“meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her ‘heart was broken’ about animals being killed…. imagine being this disconnected from reality,” one person wrote.

Another tweeted, “kylie jenner really thought she was doing something when she posted being heart broken about half a billion animals dying in the australia fires and then proceeded to post a picture of her louis vuitton real mink fur slippers.”

“kylie jenner really out here posting about her wearing a footwear made out of animal fur straight after crying over animals being killed…,” shared a third.

“Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas and then posting her real mink fur slippers…..make it make sense!?!” another tweet read.

