Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Attended Justin Bieber’s Wedding Without Travis Scott Amid Breakup

Not many people realized at the time why Travis Scott wasn’t in any of the photos that Kylie Jenner shared over the weekend at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. It seems our answer to that question was revealed on Tuesday night when TMZ dropped a bombshell. It turns out that the couple have split up.

It was reported that they had been away from each other for even longer than expected, dating back to the middle of August.

Jenner brought the couple’s daugther, Stormi, to the wedding, as well. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also was at the wedding and posted a photo from the big day.

Jenner and Scott’s relationship appeared to be in a good place up until recently. The two even appeared in a cover story in Playboy recently.

In the story, the two shared nothing but love to each other, which apparently covered up what was really going on.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner said about Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

As for the wedding Jenner and Stormi attended, it was the second go-around at tying the knot for Bieber and Baldwin. This time, though, it was in a more formal setting in front of family and friends.

The two previously got married at a New York courthouse last year.

From the sounds of it, the event was a huge ordeal with the rehearsal also taking place over the weekend. The extravaganza was in South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” a source told PEOPLE. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

Bieber and Jenner have been friends for a longtime as has Jenner and Baldwin. It was no surprise to see her in attendance on their big time.