Kylie Jenner Called out After Asking Fans to Donate Towards Friend's Medical Expenses

Kylie Jenner has found herself in some hot water thanks to her recent request on social media. According to Page Six, the whole matter began after Jenner asked her fans to consider donating to a GoFundMe for her friend and celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who underwent surgery recently after being involved in a serious incident. Individuals aren't happy to see that Jenner is asking her followers to donate to this cause, as they have pointed out that the reality star is a billionaire and could possibly fund the entire venture on her own.

The Sun reported that Jenner made the request on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of Rauda and included a message of support for him. She wrote, "may God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for sam who got into an accident this weekend. and swipe up to visit his families go fund me [sic]." This request soon sparked outrage amongst many social media users, who immediately responded to Jenner's Instagram Story by noting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star likely has plenty of money to fund the entire amount (the GoFundMe has a goal of $120,000).

"Kylie Jenner better open up one of her Birkins and stop asking us poor folk to donate to her makeup artist's gofundme," one user wrote on Twitter. Another wrote, "the fact that Kylie Jenner has the audacity to ask for donations for her friends/makeup artists emergency surgery (60,000) while she's worth a whole BILLION is very character telling." While many have criticized Jenner for making this request, others have defended her online. They've also noted that the reality star did donate $5,000 to the fundraiser. One of Jenner's fans wrote, “She didn’t organize the gofundme page, it was published by Johanna Portillo 5 days ago. + the goal is $120,000 & she made a donation on Day 2 when she found out about the gofundme page probably. The fact that she donated something is important. Dnt write her off."

At the time of the article's publication, the GoFundMe in question has raised over $97,000 of the $120,000 goal. On the page, Johanna Portillo, who organized the fundraiser, shared a message thanking those who have supported the family thus far. Portillo wrote, in part, "We have felt the love and know that your continued prayers for healing are very much appreciated. It has been uplifting to witness how Sam not only brought a ray of shine to our lives but to many across the world."