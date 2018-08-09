Kylie Jenner Celebrates 21st Birthday With ‘My Most Special Gift’

Kylie Jenner is ringing in 21 with baby Stormi at her side.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrates her birthday Friday, but took to Instagram a day early to show off the most special gift of 2018 — her daughter.

In two photos of the birthday girl cuddling 6-month-old Stormi, Jenner looks every bit the lovely new mom as she gushed about her life as a mom in the caption.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” she wrote under one, adding, “my heart” to the next photo.

For Jenner’s big day, the whole KarJenner family is planning a birthday blowout, Kourtney Kardashian told E! News earlier this week.

“I think we’re gonna do a big party…21!” Jenner’s big sister said, admitting that despite her being closer to 40 than 20, her sister wants her to party just as hard.

“She wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also,” Kardashian said. “I think I did that for Kendall’s 21st. I was like, ‘Guys, it’s my 21st birthday!’ Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it’s a lot of pressure but I’m going to have to have a lot of fun that night.”

Jenner is also launching a birthday collection, aptly named the 21 Collection, of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21,” the mogul told fans on social media. “It’s definitely the most personal collection that I’ve done. I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday, so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection. My birthdays are kind of what set off collections for me.”

The Life of Kylie star’s life is considerably different this birthday than at her last. Jenner welcomed Stormi alongside boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1 after an incredibly private pregnancy.

Jenner has still stayed further away from the spotlight as a mom than she did prior to giving birth, but has offered glimpses into her life as a mom on social media.

Happy birthday Kylie!

