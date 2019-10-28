Kylie Jenner Gets Into Car Accident While Heading to Demi Lovato’s Halloween Party

Kylie Jenner had a slight hiccup when it came to her weekend plans. En route to a Halloween party hosted by Demi Lovato, Jenner’s driver backed into another vehicle, according to In Touch. Jenner was in the backseat during the fender-bender.

The party was in West Hollywood at the Hyde Lounge.

Photos of the event have been all over social media from many of the celebrities who attended. Jenner showed up in a Madonna outfit. She showed up to the event with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, who put forth her best crack at Brittney Spears’ 2003 MTV VMAs look. The two, to no surprise, reenacted the famous kiss between Madonna and Spears that took place on stage during the awards show.

Meanwhile, Lovato didn’t disappoint at her own party. The singer donned an impressive Pennywise get-up. Others in attendance were Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jason DeRulo and Alexia Duarte.

Lovato seems to have bounced back after dealing with a hack that ended up leaking nude photos of her earlier in the month. She took a brief hiatus from Instagram following the release.

As for Jenner, she has had quite the month.

She and Travis Scott called it quits after two years of dating. The two had just recently appeared in a spread in Playboy Magazine before the break-up.

According to a source to In Touch, Jenner had developed “trust issues” with Scott.

“Kylie has serious trust issues. She has her own life and career and child and can’t watch over him,” the source shared. “She is this billionaire megastar and she feels so insecure about herself because of her relationship,” adding, “They’ve had major trust issues from the start.”

A recent report suggests that Jenner and Drake may be on the verge of becoming an item. The two were spotted at Goya Studios on Wednesday night at the rapper’s birthday party.

There, the two spent a good amount of time together according to sources to US Weekly. They reportedly “seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.”

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source said. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

Besides rumors swirling, and even ones that linked her getting back together to Tyga, Jenner hasn’t made anything official with anyone since her split with Scott. The two have “no animosity” with one another as they co-parent their daughter.