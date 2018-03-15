Could Kylie Jenner’s Latest Instagram Be About Baby Daddy Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram is clearly a plug for her Kylie Lip Kits. But is it also a message to boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and rapper beau were rumored to be on the rocks prior to the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But in the early days of parenthood, the two have been spotted spending time together, with both Kris Jenner and Kylie praising Scott for his acumen as a father.

However, when Kylie took to Instagram to promote her model a shade of her velvet lip makeup line, posing seductively in a black tank while wearing a natural makeup look, she chose the “Boy Bye” color, captioning the photo simply with the shade of the lipstick.

Is Kylie sending a message to Scott along with her fans? Or is the shade simply a coincidence?

It wouldn’t be the first time the Life of Kylie personality dropped hints as to what was going on in her private life on social media.

Before reports surfaced that she was pregnant, Kylie took to Instagram to post a photo of art someone had sent her in which she was cradling a young girl.

And after a week of pregnancy reports and speculation flooded the news cycle and social media, Kylie penned a cryptic tweet that had many of her fans wondering exactly what she means.

Kylie took to Twitter on Sept. 28 to share a tweet that read, “Stay tuned…” followed by a heart emoji.

And in October, when fans were in a frenzy trying to figure out the gender of Kylie’s baby, she took to Snapchat to tease her fans with a photo in which she hinted at having a baby boy — a clear misdirect.

The social media starlet shared a picture promoting a variety of phone cases from the Kylie Shop on her Snapchat story. She showcased a blue case in between two pink ones, with the caption, “Which one? I’m thinking blue…”

So did Kylie mean to send a message with her latest ‘gram? Or are we looking for too much meaning in her social media activity? Time will tell!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner