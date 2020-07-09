Kylie Jenner Blasts Trolls Criticizing BFF Stassie’s Bikini Photo

Kylie Jenner recently jetted off to Turks and Caicos with a group of friends to promote the next drop for their skincare line, Kylie Skin, with Jenner’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, who goes by Stassie, included in the jet-setting group.

Throughout the trip, Jenner and her friends used Instagram to post a number of tropical photos, with one of Karanikolaou’s posts showing the model posing in a bathroom wearing a pink bikini.

“bloomin,” she wrote along with a pink flower emoji.

Along with leaving a positive comment, Jenner stepped in to defend her friend after a troll criticized Karanikolaou.

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” the person wrote. “Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out,” Karanikolaou fired back, while Jenner interjected, “Leave her thick thighs and phat p—y out of this!!!!!!”

“Beautiful inside and out,” the makeup mogul added in her original comment.

Sofia Richie, who was also on the trip, wrote, “Love you strucell!!!!”

The group is now back from vacation, but Jenner and Karanikolaou kept the tropical vibes going when they headed to Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Tuesday evening while wearing coordinating outfits of off-the-shoulder crop tops and leggings, Jenner in red and her friend in black.

Jenner and Karanikolaou have been friends for years, but the latter’s increased presence on Jenner’s Instagram has exponentially increased after Jenner parted ways from her former BFF Jordyn Woods.

“As sad as the Jordyn situation has been for Kylie, she has also been forced to make new friendships,” a source told PEOPLE. “Some of the girls on her trip, used to be more like acquaintances, but they are now great friends.”

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” another source said in March. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

Jenner herself appeared to echo this sentiment in a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which addressed the fallout from Woods’ cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen…for me, for you, for her, for everybody,” Jenner told Kardashian in the video. “She was my security blanket. We did everything together. It just felt like, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else, and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”

