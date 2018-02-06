Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Kylie Jenner’s New Baby

Caitlyn Jenner is finally congratulating daughter Kylie Jenner on the birth of her first child a day after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member confirmed she and Travis Scott had welcomed a baby girl.

The 20-year-old faced an outpouring of support from both friends and family Sunday after she confirmed longtime rumors that she had become a new mom. But Caitlyn remained silent, which in addition to her absence from the 11-minute video Kylie dropped showing moments from her pregnancy, had some thinking the two were on the outs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Caitlyn finally came through on social media, posting a photo of Kylie on Instagram with a lovely caption Monday.

“My daughter just had a daughter,” she wrote. “It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner.”

Caitlyn and the Kardashian half of the KarJenners have been on the outs since she divorced wife Kris Jenner in 2015 before undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

The Kardashians have attacked their stepparent on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season for keeping her gender confirmation surgery a secret from them before releasing a tell-all novel, The Secrets of My Life.

Kim Kardashian accused her of giving her an abridged version of the book to approve before it was published, leaving out details of her recent surgery and accusations about her father Robert Kardashian, as he was involved with the O.J. Simpson trial.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she said during an episode of the show this season. “She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

Caitlyn, in return, has said she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians not to leak news of her surgery to the press.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” she said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in early January. “It’s none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn’t trust them.”

But she hasn’t extended those feelings to her biological daughters, opening up about her relationship with Kylie and Kendall on the same show.

“I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” she said. “The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @caitlynjenner