Social Media Overjoyed by Kylie Jenner’s Birth Announcement

Kylie Jenner rocked the social media world on Super Bowl Sunday, announcing she had given birth to her first child on Feb. 1.

While the baby’s name has not yet been revealed, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member’s fans are already celebrating the news.

just watched kylie jenners video, wow that was crazy and amazing! Almost teared up…jk but still congrats to her and travis — #gotitbad 2.7.18 (@yuppjulian) February 4, 2018

i’m so happy for kylie pic.twitter.com/GhSIaiEhgj — adam (@brokeangeI) February 4, 2018

aw oh my god I’m so happy for kylie that video was so precious and pure and down to earth pic.twitter.com/6PbGlxgsO4 — hanna (@zarasus) February 4, 2018

We all knew that kylie was pregnant but we’re all shook at the fact she had a baby pic.twitter.com/nFt00szCSr — mols 🥀 (@purposebiebers) February 4, 2018

Watching Kylie go through what she went through by keeping her pregnancy a secret for 9 whole months really got me like wow. I’m so proud of her and Travis. I really look at her so differently now — ayeo krissy (@MarkMyDrews) February 4, 2018

Kylie’s pregnancy ig video had me in tears and I know I say this so many times but damn I’m really happy for her pic.twitter.com/1xrvryu7D5 — ً (@allinitabels) February 4, 2018

The reality show star and fashion mogul had her child on Thursday, Feb. 1. Along with her announcement and reveal of her and rapper Travis Scott’s daughter, she wrote a lengthy apology to her fans on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”