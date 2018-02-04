Kendall Jenner Sends Love to Kylie Jenner Following Birth Announcement

Kendall Jenner is celebrating the birth of her new niece after sister Kylie Jenner confirmed Sunday she had given birth on Feb. 1.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member finally addressed longtime rumors that she was expecting a baby on Super Bowl Sunday, announcing the birth of her and rapper Travis Scott’s first daughter in an Instagram post.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she added.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded.

Sister Kendall, who has kept mum throughout her sister’s pregnancy, sent three heart emojis in response to this message, which Kylie also reposted on Twitter.

In an 11-minute video accompanying Jenner’s announcement, she revealed the unnamed child’s birth weight (8 pounds, 9 ounces), birthday (Feb. 1) and her time of birth (4:43 p.m.).

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have also responded to Jenner’s heartfelt announcement with short, emoji-laden tweets, but mom Kris Jenner had a little more to say about her baby having a baby.

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!” Kris wrote on Instagram.

Kim and husband Kanye West also recently welcomed a daughter, Chicago “Chi” West, via a surrogate in January, while Khloé is seven months pregnant with her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson’s baby.

