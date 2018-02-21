Kylie Jenner Gives First Update on Life With Baby Stormi: ‘Still Staring at Her All Day’

Kylie Jenner is opening up about being a mom for the first time since announcing on Feb. 3 she had given birth to daughter Stormi Webster two days prior.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, 20, has been largely silent about becoming a new mom since her initial birth announcement, but answered a fan’s question about motherhood on Twitter Wednesday.

“How’s Stormi?” a fan asked.

“She’s good,” Jenner responded alongside a smiling emoji. “Still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby.”

Jenner stans were over the moon to see the reality TV show personality back on Twitter after an extended absence during her pregnancy and first few weeks as a mom.

The Life of Kylie star kept her pregnancy a secret from her fans for months, despite speculation that started in September that she and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott were expecting their first child.

But on Super Bowl Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed her secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

