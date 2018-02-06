Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Name Baby Girl Stormi

Baby girl Scott has a name. Kylie Jenner announced Tuesday that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had named their child, born Feb. 1, Stormi.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member posted a photo of her hand holding that of her new baby’s while captioning the photo, “stormi’ with an angel emoji.

Fans had speculated that Jenner and Scott would be naming their baby “Butterfly” or “Posie,” based on the amount of butterfly imagery used in the 11-minute YouTube video the Life of Kylie star dropped Sunday when she confirmed she had given birth.

Mom Kris Jenner was also thought to have dropped a clue when she advertised on Instagram for a shade of Kylie Cosmetics product called “Posie K,” which debuted on Stormi’s birthday.

Kylie stepped almost completely out of the spotlight during the nine months of her at the time unconfirmed pregnancy, frustrating fans who were accustomed to getting a part of the reality TV personality at every life turn.

But the makeup maven said staying out of the public eye was for the good of baby Stormi.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

And while Kylie has only been a mom officially for five days, those close to her say she’s loving her new lot in life.

An insider told Us Weekly Monday that, Kylie is “loving starting a family” with Scott. “Kylie is doing great,” they went on. “She is so happy. Her family and friends are all around her.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner