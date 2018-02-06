Kim Kardashian Reacts With One Emoji to Sister Kylie Jenner’s Baby Name Announcement

Kim Kardashian is sending a symbolic message of support after Kylie Jenner revealed Tuesday that her and Travis Scott’s first daughter is named Stormi.

The 20-year-old new mom posted a photo of her and her baby holding hands in a touching mother-daughter Instagram photo just two days after she revealed she had given birth on Feb. 1. In the caption, she revealed that the newborn’s name was Stormi, which garnered mixed emotions on social media.

Kardashian showed off her sisterly support by tweeting out the storm emoji soon after.

⛈ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 6, 2018

The 37-year-old mom of three is known for her creative names as well. Her first daughter with husband Kanye West, 4-year-old North West, had her name mocked widely when it was first announced, as was her 2-year-old son Saint’s. The couple recently welcomed a new daughter, Chicago “Chi” West, on Jan. 15 via a surrogate.

Fans had fun putting the names of the next generation of KarJenners together to try and find some kind of meaning.

Jenner shocked the world Sunday when she announced she had already given birth, but told fans she had kept things quiet for the good of her baby.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

