Kouture Jenner? Kylie Jenner Fans Try Guessing Baby’s Name

Now that it’s confirmed that Kylie Jenner was indeed pregnant, one major question remains for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. What will Kylie name her baby?

When Jenner revealed Sunday she and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed their daughter to the world on Feb. 1, she included the exact birth time — 4:43 p.m. — and exact birth weight — 8 pounds, 9 ounces — but there was no mention of a name, or if she would continue mom Kris Jenner’s pattern of beginning her daughters’ names with a “K.”

But fans were eager to see which direction Kylie went.

but HOW did kylie name her baby? and the most important thing, does it have a K? pic.twitter.com/W75CRcbmBB — nuria (@perriesmrvl) February 4, 2018

Fans were quick to test their own names on Twitter, and have a little fun with it as well.

so did kylie name her baby february or what — leanza (@bbyglea) February 4, 2018

watch kylie name her daughter kiwi because she had a baby and it was none of our business — devin grace. (@d_eyonce) February 5, 2018

What will Kylie name her baby?? — Morgan Jamison (@MorganJamison1) February 5, 2018

Watch kylie name her child something crazy like magnet — Joy Nnagbo (@Joynnagbo08) February 5, 2018

Many were eager to point out that sister Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have not gone the “K” route when naming their own children.

Kim, who just welcomed daughter Chicago West in January, is already mom to daughter North, 4, and Saint, 2. Kourtney, meanwhile, named her children with ex Scott Disick Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Brother Rob Kardashian also took a different route, naming his 1-year-old baby with Blac Chyna Dream.

But Scott and Jenner reportedly have a name already picked out for their daughter, they’re just not sharing.

“Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” a family insider told PEOPLE in December.

The 20-year-old new mom also opened up about why she’s kept her pregnancy so secret in an Instagram Sunday.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

