Did Kylie Jenner Have a Boy or a Girl

Kylie Jenner broke major news on Sunday, announcing that she had given birth to her first child. And while we don’t know the name yet, Jenner did confirm the baby’s gender.

She and rapper Travis Scott are now the proud parents of a baby girl.

The two kept Kylie pregnancy a secret for months, with Scott refusing to comment on it while on tour and Jenner staying out of family photos.

Jenner made her announcement on Sunday that her baby girl was born on Thursday, Feb. 1. Along with a video of the two meeting sister Kim Kardashian’s new baby Chicago West, Jenner wrote a lengthy post explaining and apologizing for her secrecy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

The two reportedly have a name in mind, according to a source, but have not announced it yet. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces when she was born.

Along with a massive outpouring of support from fans, the happy parents have been congratulated by a number of relatives from Kardashian’s famous family.

“Cute mommy,” Jenner’s older sister Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!” Jenner’s mom Kris wrote.