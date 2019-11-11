Kylie Jenner Attends Ex Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Amid Rumored Drake Romance

Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott reunited over the weekend at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, where Jenner was spotted dancing and singing along to Scott’s opening act, Rosalía, the Houston Chronicle reports. Scott, 22, also shouted out his and Jenner’s 21-month-old daughter, Stormi, while on stage.

Us Weekly reports that Jenner, 22, was traveling to Scott’s hometown with Stormi.

Her appearance in Texas comes a few days after a source said that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had sparked a romance with rapper Drake in the wake of her split from Scott last month. “Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” a source told Us Weekly. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall [Jenner]’s birthday.”

Drake, 33, and Jenner have been friendly for years — he even performed at her sweet 16 birthday party — but reportedly took their friendship to the next level at his birthday party in October, where they were seen flirting and laughing together.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source said. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

But a source told PEOPLE on Friday that the two are not in a serious romantic relationship and that Jenner still considers herself single. “Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” the source said. “Her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun.”

“She has been hanging out with Drake. Mostly together with other friends as well. She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated,” the source continued.

Jenner and Scott were dating for two years before calling it quits in October. Amid the breakup news, Jenner made a rare move by commenting on the reports surrounding her relationship, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A source told Us Weekly it was an amicable decision.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” the source said. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”