Kylie Jenner Accuses Paparazzi of Photoshopping Pregnancy Pics

Kylie Jenner is taking a stand against the paparazzi, claiming they edited photos of her boarding a private jet to make her look bigger amid pregnancy rumors.

The Daily Mail published several photos of the 20-year-old en route to her mom Kris Jenner’s birthday celebrating. Clad in black sweats and an oversized hoodie, a fuller figure is clearly seen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Debuts Her Baby Bump for the First Time

Fans were taking the pics as the closest thing they have to confirmation of the Life of Kylie star’s pregnancy with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott’s baby, but Jenner is clapping back saying the pictures have been manipulated by the people who took them.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Fans were quick to back up the youngest KarJenner’s claim, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member retweeted a few who did.

This was edited !!! Check the car line — IG: @RenatoRego (@RenatoMRego) November 5, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!