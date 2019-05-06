‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Wants to ‘Give up Being Kim K.’ After Becoming a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is ready to leave her public persona behind in favor of a career in the law.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality personality explored her passion for criminal justice reform after learning she would be able to take the California Bar Exam, despite her lack of a college degree, if mentored by a licensed attorney.

After working towards clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in 2018 after a concentrated effort by a team of lawyers and Kardashian, the KKW Beauty founder revealed she wants to “fight people who deserve a second chance like her.”

Kardashian’s legal chops seem to be hereditary, with her late father Robert Kardashian serving as legal counsel on the team that worked to acquit O.J. Simpson of the two murder counts facing him for the alleged killing of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

“I remember in the O.J. case, I would be going through [her father’s papers], and [sister Kourtney Kardashian] would yell at me, ‘Stop going through all dad’s stuff!’” Kardashian recalled. “She would be so upset, but I think he would be really proud of me.”

She added of her dad’s work ethic, “My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things.”

It’s then she revealed just how serious about this new path in life she truly is, confessing, “My goal in 10 years would be to give up being Kim K. and focus on this, and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people.”

Working with attorney Jessica Jackson, who agreed to serve as a mentor for Kardashian 18 hours a week, was no walk in the park, however, especially with three kids and another on the way.

“It’s so much fun, but it’s kind of crazy because I’m learning as I go,” she confessed. “I spend more time on this than I do on anything else. …I won’t have time for events, for favors, for friends, for literally anything for four years.”

But with the support of husband Kanye West, Kardashian felt confident to continue on her journey.

“The fact that he is supporting me in this journey,” she explained, “knowing that for the next four years it would take time away from him and our kids means a lot to me and gives me the confidence that I really need and that extra push of someone around me.”

Photo credit: Taylor Hill / Contributor/Getty