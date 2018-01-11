Kim Kardashian Lashes out at Rob Kardashian Over Blac Chyna Feud

Kim Kardashian is siding with Blac Chyna in her feud with Rob Kardashian.

In a clip from Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian discuss the situation with their brother and his ex. The couple, which has 1-year-old daughter Dream together, are currently embroiled in a multifaceted legal battle after Rob posted explicit photos of Chyna on Instagram without her consent after their split.

“Did you see how I just went off on Rob in our group text?” Kim said. “I couldn’t take it.”

Khloé suggests there might be a “plus and a minus” to the issue, saying at least Rob and Chyna couldn’t reconcile after this.

“The negative is just that, like, with Rob having sisters, he should just know better,” Kim added. “He should have just, like, controlled himself.”

But Khloé, who is very close to Rob, won’t go too hard on her little brother.

“It just sucks,” she said. “He’s made out to [be] this bad guy when [Chyna] is taunting him. Love makes you do f—ed-up things. Do you think anyone’s proud of that? No. You don’t f— with someone’s heart and emotions.”

Rob’s Instagram posts may have violated California’s revenge porn laws, and caused Chyna to obtain a restraining order against him. The two were engaged in a bitter custody battle over Dream before agreeing to joint custody, but have both alleged domestic abuse in a number of court filings.

Chyna has also accused Kim and mom Kris Jenner of deliberately sabotaging her short-lived reality show Rob & Chyna in a lawsuit.

TMZ reported in December that the Kardashians filed legal documents asking the judge involved to toss Chyna’s case, claiming the real reason the show was canceled is that Chyna went to court and got a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, making it impossible to shoot a show with interactions between the two.

Khloé said that she can’t believe how bad things have gotten between the two in the clip.

“So Rob and Chyna have officially broken up, but they obviously still have to communicate for the custody of Dream,” Khloé said. “They’re still having a hard time getting along. The legal battle that has been going on between the two of them has been super frustrating. I feel like this is escalating to a place that none of us could have ever imagined.”

