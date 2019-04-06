Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Frances Bean Opens up About Suicide on 25th Anniversary of Father’s Passing

Frances Bean Cobain is advocating for suicide prevention on the 25th anniversary of her father Kurt Cobain‘s death.

The only daughter of the late Nirvana frontman took to Instagram Friday to share her support for everyone who is struggling with their mental health.

“If you are struggling with your mental health and need someone to talk to please do not be afraid to reach out to your friends, neighbors, parents, counselors, teachers or even strangers on the internet,” the 26-year-old wrote on her Instagram story, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “Needing help is not weakness. Let’s end the stigma and shame towards the struggle with mental health.”

She ended her post by sharing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.

Kurt Cobain was found dead at his home in Seattle, Washington on April 8, 1994.

Former Nirvana manager Danny Goldberg recently opened up to Yahoo Entertainment about the last time he saw the rocker in person, at an intervention staged nearly a week before his death.

“I was in New York, and Courtney [Love] called and asked if I would come and be part of an intervention. She was really worried about Kurt, said it was the worst she’d ever seen him and so forth,” Goldberg said, as first reported by AOL.

After the intervention went badly the two spoke one last time before his death. 25 years later, Cobain’s death still brings pain to many of his fans and friends.

“Any time somebody kills themselves, I think people around them always wonder if there’s something they could’ve done. I don’t really believe there is, because certainly, I’ve read some, if you read what psychiatrists or philosophers, or priests, or rabbis, or yogis… people who’ve studied this stuff, nobody seems to have come up with any particular solution to it,” Goldberg told the outlet.

“I’ll never get over it. Nobody who cared about him will. And no one who cared about less famous people who killed themselves will ever get over it. But it’s what happened, it’s part of the mystery of the human condition, and I love him anyway, I’m glad he was alive for those 27 years, I wish he hadn’t done it, but I’m glad I got to know him, and that the world got to know his music,” he added.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).